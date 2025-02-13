Man claimed to be firefighter, banged on Manchester, NH, apartment door late at night

Police are investigating after a New Hampshire family woke up to a stranger banging on their apartment door with a fire extinguisher in the middle of the night.

Manchester police said it happened on Feb. 2 around 1:15 a.m. at an apartment building on Eastern Avenue. The victim said the man yelled, "Open the door, it's the fire department, and there's a fire."

The victim told the man repeatedly to leave, but he continued to bang on the door with the fire extinguisher.

When the resident called 911, the man left.

If you recognize the suspect pictured above, you're urged to call Manchester Police Detective Jordan Daigneault at 603-792-5514.