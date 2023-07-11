Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Man cleared in deadly shootout at his Maine home

Christopher Utt was found to have fatally shot Edward Badeau in self-defense near Utt's bedroom

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A man who survived a shootout at his home in Berwick, Maine, in May was found to have killed another man in self-defense, police said Tuesday.

Both men were wounded. Christopher Utt, whose home the shootout took place in, is still recovering, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety, which isn't prosecuting him over the shootout, in which Edward Badeau, 41, was killed.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at a home on School Street near Lilac Lane, police said. Berwick was rushed to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where he died of his injuries, while Utt, who is 25, was taken to Portsmouth Hospital, then Massachusetts General Hospital, for serious injuries.

Investigators found that Badeau arrived at the home and fired his gun into the air, then broke in through the front door. The two men fired at each other at the threshold of Utt's bedroom, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They didn't say what prompted the shootout.

More Maine news

Maine 14 hours ago

Maine woman's death in police custody is under investigation

Northern Lights Jul 8

Solar storm may make Northern Lights visible in 3 New England states

This article tagged under:

Maineshootingdeath investigation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us