Man cleared in deadly shootout at his Maine home

A man who survived a shootout at his home in Berwick, Maine, in May was found to have killed another man in self-defense, police said Tuesday.

Both men were wounded. Christopher Utt, whose home the shootout took place in, is still recovering, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety, which isn't prosecuting him over the shootout, in which Edward Badeau, 41, was killed.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at a home on School Street near Lilac Lane, police said. Berwick was rushed to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where he died of his injuries, while Utt, who is 25, was taken to Portsmouth Hospital, then Massachusetts General Hospital, for serious injuries.

Investigators found that Badeau arrived at the home and fired his gun into the air, then broke in through the front door. The two men fired at each other at the threshold of Utt's bedroom, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

They didn't say what prompted the shootout.