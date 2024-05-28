Man convicted in 2005 Quincy rape arrested in Calif.

A man who was convicted of raping a coworker at knifepoint in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 2005 has been arrested by U.S. Marshals after 16 years on the run, authorities said Tuesday.

Tuen K. Lee was convicted in 2007 of aggravated rape, home invasion, kidnapping, armed burglary and armed robbery while masked, among other charges. Massachusetts State Police said he broke into a coworker's home and raped her.

He faced a possible life sentence, but State Police say he didn't appear at his trial, where he was convicted.

In July 2023 authorities announced a $10,000 reward for information that led to his capture. In 2024, State Police got a break in the case, tracking Lee's whereabouts to a home in Diablo, a census-designated place in Danville, California.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce was called in, working with local authorities to confirm Lee was staying in a multi-million dollar home owned by a flower shop owner. Lee was taken into custody on Tuesday.

“There are violent offenders out there who believe they can commit crimes and not be held accountable for their actions,” Chief Inspector Sean LoPiccolo, acting PSWRFTF commander, said in a media statement. “Tuen Lee was on the run for more than 16 years and the unwavering dedication by law enforcement to locate and arrest him hopefully brings peace of mind to the victim and her family.”

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Lee gave a fake name but eventually confessed to his true identity. Investigators believe the woman he had been with for 15 years never knew who he really was.

He was taken to the Danville Police Department for booking and will be held pending extradition to Massachusetts.

