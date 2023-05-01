Man Convicted in Deadly 2021 Belmont Road Rage Attack: LIVE UPDATE

A Massachusetts man was convicted in the racially motivated killing of another man two years ago in Belmont, prosecutors said Monday.

Dean Kapsalis had been accused of shouting racial slurs during a road rage incident in January 2021, and was charged with racially motivated murder. He also faced motor vehicle and civil rights charges.

Prosecutors said that Kapsalis -- a Hudson man with a lengthy history of violations behind the wheel -- hit Henry Tapia, who was Black, with his Dodge Dakota truck on Jan. 19 after the two got into an argument. Kapsalis had hurled racial epithets at Tapia, who was 35.

The incident sparked outrage. Several hundred people gathered in Belmont to mourn Tapia's death.

Tapia's uncle, Juan Filipe, said at the time that the racism made the crime even more horrific.

"It makes it worse. It makes it worse," Filipe said. "You don't feel safe with that kind of people walking the streets."

Belmont police found Tapia on Upland Road near the driver’s side of his car, a Honda Civic, with life-threatening injuries around 4:22 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. First responders tried to stabilize the man and took him to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Kapsalis was accused of fleeing the scene before returning to the Belmont Police Department about a half an hour later to turn himself in.

Kapsalis' list of driving infractions dates back to 1984, including seven crashes and 18 speeding tickets, according to Registry of Motor Vehicles records found by the NBC10 Investigators. They also show his license has been suspended 10 times.