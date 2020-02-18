Local
Man Convicted in Officer’s 1997 Death Sought After Parole

Kevin Paul originally was released in 2015 but later returned to prison on gun and drug charges.

Authorities are looking for a man who served time for his involvement in the 1997 killing of a New Hampshire police officer and has disappeared after being paroled.

WMUR-TV reports that Kevin Paul was paroled in September and last had contact with his parole officer on Feb. 9.

Authorities now believe he is hundreds of miles away. An arrest warrant was issued Friday. Paul was convicted of being an accomplice to the shooting death of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron.

He originally was released in 2015 but later returned to prison on gun and drug charges.

