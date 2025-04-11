Man convicted of 2022 murder of wife in Framingham

A Framingham man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of his wife in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 42, fatally stabbed his wife, 30-year-old Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva, in their Taylor Street home on July 17, 2022, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Police first responded that night around 10:30 p.m. when a 911 caller reported finding blood on the stairs to the third-floor apartment of the multi-family home.

Officers arrived and found the husband and wife inside the third floor apartment. Both had stab wounds.

Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva was taken to MetroWest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Edvardo Gomes Da Silva was taken to a Boston area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Investigators believe Edvardo Gomes Da Silva stabbed his wife multiple times before hurting himself with the knife, according to the district attorney's office. An autopsy found that the victim died of multiple sharp force injuries.

According to prosecutors, the couple, who shared a child, were in the process of breaking up. When Edvardo Gomes Da Silva learned his wife had been in a relationship with another man and was going to have a child with him, he became jealous.

“This is a tragic case of domestic violence," District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a media statement. Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva was attempting to start a new relationship when the defendant violently attacked her. We know these circumstances can be especially dangerous for victims. The defendant had made statements that he was not going to permit the victim and his daughter to live with anyone but him. This type of controlling behavior can often tragically lead to violence."