Man covered in blood confessed to NH stabbing death, authorities say

Ramandhani Idrisa Kiki is facing a second-degree murder charge

By Marc Fortier

Authorities have released new details on a fatal stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning.

The death occurred in a residence on Union Street, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. They said Manchester police received a 911 call for assistance at 7:43 a.m., and responding officers found a man dead inside an apartment.

In an update Tuesday night, the attorney general's office said when police arrived, they observed a man, later identified s 39-year-old Ramandhani Idrisa Kiki, on the corner of Union and Merrimack streets covered in apparent blood and announcing that he had murdered someone.

Upon entering the apartment, police found 60-year-old Derek Jones lying on the floor dead of an apparent stab wound.

Idrisa Kiki was hospitalized but is expected to survive. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, charging him with second-degree murder. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

An autopsy is slated to be conducted on Jones on Wednesday.

Grant Shealy, who lives in the apartment next door, said he heard screaming that went on for almost an hour before he stepped out to try to find out what was going on. He said he saw a woman come out of the apartment looking "dejected," but when he asked her what was going on, she didn't answer.

At that point, he called police.

“There was blood all over the door and like bloody footprints, and that’s all I really know," he said.

