Man Crashed Into 5 Cars After Driving Wrong Way on Route 1: Saugus Police

A Saugus man was arrested on Thursday night by Saugus Police following a car crash along Route 1 in which police say the driver was traveling the wrong way.

Saugus Police say Jonathan Sevoich, 32, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 1 when he entered the parking lot and crashed into five cars.

Police were called to the parking lot of York Ford where they found Sevoich's gray Hyundai Elantra parked with airbags deployed and the front end of the car damaged. The officers found Sevoich in the driver's seat.

A statement by police said that officers removed Sevoich from his car after he initially refused to move. Police said he then tried running away on foot but was caught and arrested by additional officers on the scene.

Police say that Sevoich was showing signs of impairment following an on-scene investigation. After searching his car, police found drug paraphernalia and a brown powdery substance suspected to be heroin.

Sevoich faces multiple charges including OUI, possession of a Class A substance, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and reckless driving-related charges. He is said to have been wanted on several outstanding warrants. He will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Friday.