A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The victim, who police did not identify, was shot around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 14 Danube Street, near the Roxbury line. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said, but there was no immediate update on his condition.

There was no information on a suspect or possible arrest.