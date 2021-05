A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man appears to have stepped off the curb in front of the truck at the corner of Bacon and Main streets. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As of now, no charges have been filed.

No further information was immediately available.