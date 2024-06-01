Man dead, 2 children seriously injured in Plymouth crash

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, that also left two children hurt.

A driver somehow lost control of his car and ended up in the Eel river during the afternoon.

According to investigators, the driver went over the guard rail and into the water around 5 p.m. last night.

The 50-year-old driver was with two children, an 11 year-old boy and a 13 year-old girl.

A witness tells us he saw the white SUV start to swerve before going off the road. He says he pulled over and called 911. Then he and a couple of other good Samaritans went and checked on the people inside.

“I was flagging cars down and one of the people I flagged down happened to be an EMT or a fireman.” said Ken Shaw. “The kids were crying I was telling them to calm down keep their energy and we’re gonna get them out of there.”

They were able to pull out the girl but the other two were trapped. The car was covered with debris and trees and part of the roof was crushed. Investigators say firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the others inside the car."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.