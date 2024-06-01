Plymouth

Man dead, 2 children seriously injured in Plymouth crash

Massachusetts State Police say a 50-year-old Plymouth man died and two children were seriously hurt when a vehicle went off Route 3 and rolled down an embankment into the Eel River

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, that also left two children hurt.

A driver somehow lost control of his car and ended up in the Eel river during the afternoon.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

According to investigators, the driver went over the guard rail and into the water around 5 p.m. last night.

The 50-year-old driver was with two children, an 11 year-old boy and a 13 year-old girl.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A witness tells us he saw the white SUV start to swerve before going off the road. He says he pulled over and called 911. Then he and a couple of other good Samaritans went and checked on the people inside.

“I was flagging cars down and one of the people I flagged down happened to be an EMT or a fireman.” said Ken Shaw. “The kids were crying I was telling them to calm down keep their energy and we’re gonna get them out of there.”

They were able to pull out the girl but the other two were trapped. The car was covered with debris and trees and part of the roof was crushed. Investigators say firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the others inside the car."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Massachusetts 9 hours ago

Plymouth crash kills man, seriously injures 2 children

Massachusetts May 28

Man arrested in South Shore stabbing spree due in court Tuesday

This article tagged under:

PlymouthMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us