Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lynn

Man Dead After Apparent Robbery in Lynn, Body Found on Street Corner

The murder is still under investigation by Essex District Attorney's Office, Lynn Police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.

By Gaia De Simoni

A man's body was found on a street in Lynn, Massachusetts, Thursday morning after he was killed in an apparent robbery, authorities said.

The death is being investigated as a murder, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The office did not say if anyone has been arrested in connection with the killing.

The slain man, a 47-year-old who hasn't been identified, was approached outside of his home near Washington and Sagamore streets near North Shore Community College on Wednesday night, prosecutors said. His assailants put him in a vehicle and returned to rob the man's house.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 19 mins ago

Mass. Coronavirus Cases Top 100 for 1st Time

explosions settlement 1 hour ago

Judge Approves $143M Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions Settlement

Lynn police were called to the location about 9:21 that night to investigate a robbery, prosecutors said. The man's body was found on the corner of Essex and Baldwin streets about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Prosecutors didn't say how many people they believed took part in the robbery.

The killing is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney's Office, Lynn police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.

This article tagged under:

LynnMassachusettsmurder
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us