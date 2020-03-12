Man Dead After Apparent Robbery in Lynn, Body Found on Street Corner

A man's body was found on a street in Lynn, Massachusetts, Thursday morning after he was killed in an apparent robbery, authorities said.

The death is being investigated as a murder, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The office did not say if anyone has been arrested in connection with the killing.

The slain man, a 47-year-old who hasn't been identified, was approached outside of his home near Washington and Sagamore streets near North Shore Community College on Wednesday night, prosecutors said. His assailants put him in a vehicle and returned to rob the man's house.

Lynn police were called to the location about 9:21 that night to investigate a robbery, prosecutors said. The man's body was found on the corner of Essex and Baldwin streets about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Prosecutors didn't say how many people they believed took part in the robbery.

The killing is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney's Office, Lynn police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.