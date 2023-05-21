Man Dead After Camper Falls on Him at Hampstead Campground

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when a camper he was working underneath fell, pinning him to the ground at a campground in Hampstead, New Hampshire.

Hampstead police say they responded along with the town's fire department just before 2 p.m. to the Sunset Park Campground on Emerson Avenue for a report of a man who had become trapped underneath a fallen camper.

After arriving to the campground, crews worked to lift the camper off the man using a Hampstead Town Highway front end loader. Once the camper was removed, the man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police say it appears the man was working underneath the elevated trailed when the support system failed, causing the trailer to come down on top of him.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Sunset Park Campground is a family campground on Sunset Lake, located on 72 acres in the southern NH town of Hampstead where it's central to the mountains, a few cities and the ocean, according to its website.