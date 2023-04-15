Man Dead After Crash Involving Student Driver Near Mansfield High School

A man has died following a car crash that involved a student driver near a high school in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Officers were called to the crash at 250 East Street, the access road to Mansfield High School, around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and found two damaged vehicles -- a Ford Explorer and a Toyota Corolla that had signage for Teachers Driving Academy (TDA) -- according to a press release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

According to police, officers were assessing the occupants of both vehicles when they noticed an elderly man in the rear passenger seat of the Corolla appeared to be in distress. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died about an hour later.

Due to the unknown circumstances involving the man's condition, police secured the scene and requested an accident reconstructionist from Massachusetts State Police. Because the man later died, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation.

The district attorney's office has since identified the man who died as 80-year-old John Masciarelli and said it appeared he suffered a medical episode shortly after the crash.

The Corolla driver -- a juvenile with a permit -- and front seat passenger -- a road test agent for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles -- were both taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries, the district attorney said. The driver of the Ford Explorer also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

The TDA student driver in the Corolla was cited for causing the crash when failing to yield to oncoming traffic, Mansfield police said.

Officials have not said why Masciarelli was in the car with the student driver and instructor. Further information is not being released at this time, the district attorney said.

An investigation is active and ongoing.