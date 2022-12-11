Man Dead After Crashing into Tree in New Hampshire

One man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Police say they received reports of an SUV off the road around the Exit 9, southbound on-ramp.

According to NH State Police, the driver couldn't negotiate a right turn, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Kenneth J. Hallam Jr, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Exit 9 southbound on-ramp was shut down for approximately 3 hours while the initial investigation took place.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call (603) 271-3636.