Man dead after fire in mobile home park in Peabody

A 72-year-old man is dead after a fire at a mobile home park in Peabody, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Peabody Fire responded to calls about a fire at 252 Newbury St. at around 5:30 a.m. where a body was uncovered in a bedroom.

As they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of the mobile home and extended to a neighboring home, according to fire chief Jay Dowling.

A woman in her 70s in the neighboring trailer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The identity of the man was not revealed at this time.

Local and state authorities are investigating the fire.