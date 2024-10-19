Peabody

Man dead after fire in mobile home park in Peabody

As they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of the mobile home and extended to a neighboring home, according to fire chief Jay Dowling.

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 72-year-old man is dead after a fire at a mobile home park in Peabody, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Peabody Fire responded to calls about a fire at 252 Newbury St. at around 5:30 a.m. where a body was uncovered in a bedroom.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

As they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of the mobile home and extended to a neighboring home, according to fire chief Jay Dowling.

A woman in her 70s in the neighboring trailer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The identity of the man was not revealed at this time.

Local and state authorities are investigating the fire.

More Peabody news

Massachusetts Jun 23

Lane closures along Route 1 and I-95 in Peabody for emergency bridge deck repairs

Peabody May 30

SWAT assists in arresting 2 more youths over Peabody shootout, police say

This article tagged under:

PeabodyMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us