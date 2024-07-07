Hopkinton

Man dead after fleeing from arrest warrant for murder of his estranged wife

Authorities say they identified the suspect of the shooting as 45-year-old Joseph Francis, the victim's estranged husband.

By Anthony Vega

A man is dead after trying to escape an arrest warrant for the murder of his wife in Hopkinton, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Rhode Island State Police say Hopkinton Police requested assistance with a potential homicide investigation on Friday night, June 5, at 171 Stubtown Road where a woman, identified as 44-year-old Stephanie Francis, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say they identified the suspect of the shooting as 45-year-old Joseph Francis, the victim's estranged husband.

An arrest warrant was obtained for domestic violence, murder and a violation of a no contact order and that Joseph Francis should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Francis was later seen by his black Chevrolet Suburban on Route 1 North near the intersection of Route 78 but he evaded law enforcement. He was seen again around an hour later on Route 2 North in the Town of Charlestown and officers attempted to stop the vehicle, according to authorities.

As he attempted to evade police for a second time at a high rate of speed, he rolled his vehicle over on its roof, police say.

When the Rhode Island State Police Tactical Team approached the vehicle he was declared dead, according to police.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

