Man dead after going missing in Lakeville pond

Lakeville police say the man in his 60s went missing in Long Pond on Saturday and was then found by authorities and pronounced dead at a local hospital

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man is dead after he was pulled from a pond in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Lakeville police say they responded to Long Pond around 4:58 p.m. after receiving a request from Massachusetts Environmental Police for their dive team and police boat to assist in the search for a man in his 60s who reportedly went missing in the pond earlier.

The man was located at 5:43 p.m., police said, and life-saving measures were attempted, however he was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after arrival.

Environmental police were already on Long Pond when the man was reported missing, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear who reported the man missing, or what his cause of death was. His name has not been released.

All unattended deaths in Plymouth County are investigated by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, police added.

An investigation is ongoing.

