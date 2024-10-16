Nashua

Man dead after reported assault at Nashua home

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and detectives with the police department's criminal unit are investigating

By Matt Fortin

A police unit stops at the scene of an incident.

Detectives are investigating after police found a 58-year-old man dead while they were responding to a reported assault Tuesday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, according to a press release from the city's police force.

Officers responded to a report of an assault around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residential address on Kinsley Street, and when police arrived, they discovered the man dead, according to the news release.

Detectives from the department's Criminal Investigation Division have been assigned the case. An autopsy is expected to happen Wednesday afternoon.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the investigation. Police said there is not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police at (603) 589-1665.

Additional details were not immediately available.

