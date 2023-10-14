Boston

Man dead after shooting on Blue Hill Ave.

Boston Police say they responded to reports of a person shot at 1194 Blue Hill Ave. at around 12:27 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Boston that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was declared dead at the scence.

No arrests have been made at this moment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD 617-343-4470.

