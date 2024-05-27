Attleboro

Man dead after stabbing in Attleboro; older brother arrested

Massachusetts State Police says they were called between 5 and 6 Melissa Drive around 3:25 am reporting a disturbance in progress.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Attleboro, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police says they were called between 5 and 6 Melissa Drive around 3:25 am reporting a disturbance in progress.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

As they arrived they found a man, identified as 47-year-old Richard McCormick, of North Attleboro, suffering from stab wounds, police say.

He was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

His brother, identified as 51-year-old James McCormick, of Attleboro was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery. 

McCormick will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Man drowns in Lynn pond

Boston Red Sox 3 hours ago

Abreu's Rookie of the Year-caliber season brings hope Sox can be like O's

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Attleboro
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us