Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Man Dead After Stabbing in Brockton

The man appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Getty Images

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they spotted a man lying on the ground while investigating a robbery on Belmont Avenue.

The man appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Police say the victim, identified as a 41 year old man, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other information of the victim has been revealed. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us