Man Dead After Stabbing in Brockton

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they spotted a man lying on the ground while investigating a robbery on Belmont Avenue.

The man appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Police say the victim, identified as a 41 year old man, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other information of the victim has been revealed. The investigation is ongoing.