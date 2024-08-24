Man dead after stabbing in Dorchester as police seek info

A man who was stabbed on Friday night in the Dorchester section of Boston has died, the city's police department announced on Saturday morning.

Boston police officers responded to a reported stabbing at around 10 p.m. Friday near Peabody Square in Dorchester. They found the man when they arrived to the Dorchester Avenue address with stab wounds, according to the department.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man was rushed to the hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway. Boston police are urging anyone with information to call detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Additional information was not immediately available.