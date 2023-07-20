Local

SALEM

Man dead after tree falls on pickup truck in New Salem

Police responded to an incident on Route 122 near the intersection of Sweezy Road at around 11:48 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man is dead after a tree fell on a pickup truck in New Salem, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The investigation indicates that 75-year-old William Mattei, of Leicester, was traveling on route 122 when the tree fell.

Mattei was determined to be dead at the scene, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

SALEM
