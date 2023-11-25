Boston

Man dead, another injured in early Saturday shooting in Allston

According to authorities, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Getty Images

A man is dead and nother one is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Boston.

Boston Police say they responded to a call for two people shot at 85 E. Newton Street at around 2:27 a.m.

According to authorities, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead, while the other was transported with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say both men were shot in a parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave. in Allston.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 30 mins ago

Cold start to the weekend in New England

Boston 9 hours ago

Woman taken to hospital after being shot in the head in Hyde Park

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call authorities at 617-343-4470.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsallston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us