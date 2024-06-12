Man dead in apparent shooting in Pittsfield, police say

A man was found apparently shot in a vehicle in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police told NBC affiliate WWLP.

The agency said it is investigating the Fenn Street death as a suspected homicide.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police were called to Fenn Street, near East Street, about 4:30 p.m., and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle, WWLP reported. The man was later declared dead.

The apparent shooting was not believed to be a random act, police told the station.