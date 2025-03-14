Man dead in Boylston shooting involving police IDed, few other details released

The man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting last week in Boylston, Massachusetts, has been identified, and an outside attorney has been brought in to review the case, authorities said Friday.

It's the first major update on the investigation since the March 5 shooting, which police had said involved a search for an "armed and dangerous suspect." Few other details have been shared as of Friday, with the investigation continuing.

Patrick Sargent, a 25-year-old from Boylston, was the man killed in the shooting, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

They didn't share more information about how he died or how police were involved in the shooting. But they did say that state police continue to investigate what happened, and will submit their findings, once they're made, to the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors also said that District Attorney Joseph Early has brought in a former Essex County prosecutor to review the case, though they didn't say why.

"The District Attorney has engaged Attorney John Dawley, Sr. of Winchester, MA to conduct an external review of the case. Mr. Dawley served as the First Assistant District Attorney in Essex County for 20 years and spent another seven years as an Assistant District Attorney. He has also spent 17 years in private practice. Upon Mr. Dawley’s completion of his review, he will submit his conclusions to the District Attorney," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

NBC10 Boston had been reaching out to prosecutors for information on what happened, if anyone's been arrested and how an officer was involved.

The incident began with reports of a shooting at a home on Central Street in Boylston about 10 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said at the time, referring further questions to Boylston police and the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. Boylston police initially said they were searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with that case.

Late that afternoon, the DA said they were investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in town, but did not specify if it was the same shooting. The DA added that there was no threat to the general public. It was not clear if investigators were still searching for a suspect.

There was a large police presence on Central Street and French Drive Wednesday afternoon, including K9 and drone units, Boylston police said.