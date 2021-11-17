Man Dead in Domestic Incident, Vt. Police Say

Police are investigating the death of a man in a domestic altercation Wednesday in Weathersfield, Vermont.

Authorities were called to a home on Melody Lane around 3:15 p.m. One man was found dead at the scene.

A second man was found with serious injuries inside the home and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he is in critical but stable condition, Vermont State Police said.

Neither man was publicly identified Wednesday.

Police said that there is not a search for a suspect and the public is not believed to be in danger.

The man who died will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington, where an autopsy will be conducted, police said.