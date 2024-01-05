Rollover crash on I-495 in Franklin leaves man dead

A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 495 in Franklin, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Exit 41.

Massachusetts State Police say the driver, a 39-year-old Weymouth man, was ejected from his vehicle, which rolled multiple times.

The man was taken to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His name was not immediately released.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash, but police say that vehicle's driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Lanes were initially closed in both directions, and after the southbound side fully reopened, traffic was backed up for miles going north. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all lanes were open around 6:30 p.m.