Hyde Park

Man dead in Hyde Park shooting

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 849 Cummins Highway for a report of a person shot.

By Irvin Rodriguez

File photo of a Boston Police cruiser
Getty Images

One person is dead after a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston early Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 849 Cummins Highway at around 1:05 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say that when they got there, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470.

Rhode Island Sep 25

Fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Providence caught on surveillance video

Massachusetts Sep 20

Woman arrested, facing accessory after murder charge in man’s July shooting death

This article tagged under:

Hyde ParkMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us