Man dead in Hyde Park shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston early Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 849 Cummins Highway at around 1:05 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Authorities say that when they got there, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470.