Man Dead in Tractor-Trailer Crash in Avon

One man is dead after a car crashed with a tractor trailer in Avon, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on route 24.

A Toyota Camry was traveling southbound when it rear ended a tractor-trailer, then proceeded to go off the road into the median and caught on fire, while the tractor-trailer hit the guardrail, according to authorities.

Police say the driver, identified as 30-year-old Richard Maurice, of Randolph, Massachusetts, was treated with life-saving measure on scene He was then transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 44-year-old man from new Bedford, sustatined minor injuries but was also transported to the hospital, according to police.

Roads near the crash were closed for over 3 hours but have since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.