BOSTON

BU Professor Dies After Apparent Fall From Stairs Near MBTA Station in Boston

State police investigators said there was a gap in the stairs above the victim's body

By Marc Fortier

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A 40-year-old Boston University professor from Milton, Massachusetts, was found dead on Saturday after he apparently fell from a set of unsafe stairs near the JFK MBTA Station in Boston.

State police said they were notified by MBTA Transit Police around 1:30 p.m. Saturday that a body had been found across from the JFK station at 599 Old Colony Avenue.

The victim, identified by police as David K. Jones, had been seen under a set of stairs a short time earlier by a passerby, who called police. Jones's body was found under a stairway that connects Old Colony Road to the Columbia Road overpass.

The Boston Globe reports that Jones was an associate professor in the Boston University School of Public Health.

State police investigators said there was a gap in the stairs above Jones' body. The stairs had reportedly been deemed unsafe and have been closed for the last 20 months.

State police said Jones had gone for a run earlier that day, and the incident apparently happened during his run.

No further information was immediately available.

