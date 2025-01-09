Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Lawrence on Tuesday night

A 66-year-old man died after he was struck by two motor vehicles while crossing the street in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, a man was struck by a Buick Enclave and an Infinity QX30 while walking across Broadway in Lawrence near the McDonald's restaurant, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. Lawrence police, fire and medical personnel responded to the scene.

The man, identified by authorities as Luis Zamora Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

The incident is being investigated by Lawrence police, state police assigned to the district attorney's office and the chief medical examiner's officer.

No further details were released.