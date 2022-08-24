Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Saugus

Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Trying to Cross Route 1 on Foot

Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant near the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. when he was struck

By Marc Fortier

A Vermont man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, on foot.

Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant near the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Maxima in the far left lane, according to state police.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests he was crossing the highway to reach the northbound side, where his girlfriend was waiting for him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the Nissan, a 60-year-old Wakefield man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said no charges have been filed, and they are continuing to investigate to determine whether any charges are warranted.

The two left lanes of Route 1 south at the crash site were closed until nearly midnight to accomodate the investigation. All lanes reopened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

More Massachusetts stories

murder 26 mins ago

Person Being Charged With Murder in Woman’s 1986 Killing in Mass.

Lynn 5 hours ago

4 Relatives Dead in 3 Lynn Shootings, Including a Suicide, Officials Say

This article tagged under:

SaugusMassachusettsVermontRoute 1carlos vasquez
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us