Man dies after being hit by vehicle outside Quincy senior center

The vehicle was driven by a 63-year-old Quincy man, who stayed at the scene and called police, officials said

By Asher Klein

An elderly man has died after being hit by a vehicle outside a senior center in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The collision took place about 9:25 a.m. outside the 1000 Southern Artery Senior Center, near the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery, according to Quincy police. An 85-year-old man was rushed to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m.

State and local police were investigating what happened, and anyone with information was asked to call Quincy police at 617-745-5824.

