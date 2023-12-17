Man dies after fall from moving pickup truck in Charlton, police say

A man fell from a moving pickup truck and died in Charlton, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, police said.

Investigators were still trying to determine why the 21-year-old Charlton resident fell while the vehicle was moving on Stafford Street, according to a news release Charlton police. The driver remained at the scene and called police.

The man's fall from the truck was reported about 1:30 a.m., police said. First responders found the man seriously hurt and rushed him to UMass Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the passenger fell and hit the ground while the truck was going west on Stafford Street, police said. Local and state police were probing the man's death.

His name hasn't been released.