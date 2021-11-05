Local

Man Dies After Fight Outside Falmouth Bar

Bruce Enos, 30, collapsed while in police custody and later died at a local hospital

By Marc Fortier

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man collapsed and died after being arrested following a fight outside a bar in Falmouth, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

Falmouth police said they were on patrol on Main Street around 12:15 a.m. when they observed a disturbance in front of Anejo Mexican Bistro. An officer stopped his vehicle and attempted to break up a fight between two men.

Both men, Bruce Enos, 30, and Jarrod Scott-Reynolds, 32, were arrested and taken to the Falmouth Police Station, authorities said.

Once at the police station, Enos collapsed. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

