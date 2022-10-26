Man Dies After Stabbing at Falmouth Home

A man has died after being stabbed Monday night on Cape Cod, authorities said Wednesday.

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a home on East Falmouth Highway around 11:30 p.m. Monday, finding the victim, identified Wednesday as 29-year-old Corey Lowe, seriously injured.

Lowe was taken to a Boston area hospital, where Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe says he died Tuesday evening.

After the stabbing, police found a trail of blood leading to a parking lot across the highway, which "abruptly stopped adjacent to a parking space," an initial press release noted.

Police were in the area of 442 East Falmouth Highway for hours overnight, conducting an investigation.

Authorities don't believe the stabbing was random, and say that the public is not in danger.

Despite that, the situation has been unnerving for some people who live in the area, like Deborah Rose, whose son was killed in a stabbing not far away about a month ago.

"I sleep with a club by my bed," she said Tuesday. "Ever since my son got murdered, because I don’t know what’s going to happen next in that backyard."

An investigation is still underway by Falmouth police and state police detectives assigned to the DA's office.