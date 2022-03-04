Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Dies After Stabbing at MBTA Station

Jaquan Rowell, 29, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday

A man who was stabbed at an MBTA station last month has died, the Transit Police Department said.

Jaquan Rowell, 29, was stabbed on Feb. 7 around 10 p.m. at the MBTA's Downtown Crossing Station. Officers immediately administered aid and rushed Rowell to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. 

Rowell succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, March 1.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

On Feb. 8, Transit Police officers arrested Anthony Nguyen, 47 of Boston, for assault with intent to murder in connection with the stabbing

The stabbing is being investigated by Transit Police Detectives, Boston Homicide Unit and the Suffolk County DA's Office. No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

crash 2 hours ago

State Trooper Injured in Crash on I-93

lowell 15 hours ago

1 Child Dead After Fire Rips Through Multi-Family Home in Lowell

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsmbtastabbingFatal Stabbing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us