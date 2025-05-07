Wallingford

25-year-old dies days after motorcycle crash in Connecticut

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist who was involved in a crash in Wallingford over the weekend has died of his injuries.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Durham Road on Saturday, around 5 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Once police arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Evan Waycott, of Wallingford. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Authorities said Waycott died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Investigators believe Waycott was driving westbound on Durham Road when he crossed over the center line, hit a catch basin grate and was thrown from his motorcycle. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call Ofc. Knowlton at (203) 294-2623.

