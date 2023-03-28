Local

Man Dies From Blunt-Force Trauma in Boston; Police Investigating Homicide

The 46-year-old from Woburn was rushed to a hospital, then taken off life support a week later

By Asher Klein

A man hospitalized after being hit in downtown Boston this month has died, police said, identifying him and calling the incident a homicide.

Barry Whelan was found on the ground on Winter Street in Boston on the night of Friday, March 17, Boston police said. The 46-year-old from Woburn was rushed to a hospital, then taken off life support a week later.

The medical examiner's office found Whelan was killed by blunt-force trauma in what they judged to be a homicide, police said.

They didn't share more information about how Whelan was injured, but noted what happened remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 617-343-4470 or anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS.

