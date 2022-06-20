Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Dies From Stab Wounds Following Incident in Mattapan

The initial incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on Colorado Street

By Jake Levin

Getty Images

A man who'd been transported to a hospital on Sunday after suffering apparent stab wounds in Mattapan has died, Boston police said.

The initial incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Colorado Street, where police located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been announced, nor have any arrests in connection to the incident, which remains under investigation, police said.

Boston police are asking anyone with information surrounding the incident to contact the department's homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anyone who wishes to assist the investigation anonymously may call 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More local coverage

mbta 1 hour ago

MBTA Slashing Subway Service Along Several Routes

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Early Morning Fire in Gloucester Sends 4 to Hospital

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsBoston policestabbingMattapan
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us