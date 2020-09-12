quincy

Man Dies From Stab Wounds in Quincy After ‘Brief Altercation,' Prosecutors Say

Cameron Nohmy, 24, was stabbed around 10:45 p.m. Friday in Quincy's Wollaston neighborhood

By Jake Levin

A file photo of a Quincy Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

One person is dead following injuries sustained from a stabbing in Quincy on Friday, authorities said.

Cameron Nohmy, a 24-year-old from Quincy, was stabbed during some kind of incident about 10:45 p.m. that night near Hancock and Woodbine streets in the city's Wollaston neighborhood, according to a release from Norfolk County District Attorney's Office Saturday.

Nohmy was transported to Boston Medical Center and pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

"We know that there were witnesses to this brief altercation," District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in the statement.

Police were notified of the incident by associates of Nohmy, prosecutors said.

Authorities didn't say what they believe led up to the fatal stabbing, and announced no arrests in connection to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Department and Massachusetts State Police. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Quincy Police at 617-745-5721 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-593-8840. 

