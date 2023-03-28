Man Dies in Apparent Worksite Accident in New Hampshire

A man injured at a worksite in Nashua, New Hampshire died at the hospital Tuesday, according to Nashua police.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was rushed to the hospital after first responders were called to the worksite on Prescott Street around 8:45 a.m. Police did not immediately provide details of what happened, but said it appears to be an accident.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

