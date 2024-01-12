billlerica

Man dies in Billerica crash

First responders were called to the crash on Salem Road at Gray Street around noon

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man died when two cars collided in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, according to police.

First responders were called to the crash on Salem Road at Gray Street around noon. Investigators said two cars, each with a diver and a passenger, collided.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One of them, identified only as an adult male, died of his injuries.

Two other people were evaluated on scene.

Police did not provide further details of what may have led up to the crash.

The intersection was closed for the investigation but has since reopened. Billerica police, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.

Any witnesses are asked to call Billerica police at 978-671-0900.

