A man in a pickup truck died in a crash with a front-end loader being driven by a Chelmsford Department of Public Works employee Tuesday night, according to police.

A call came into police about the serious crash around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Graniteville Road and School Street. The man in the pickup truck was driving alone and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The man operating the town-owned front-end loader was also seriously injured and taken to Lowell General Hospital. The DPW employee was helping to clear debris from the storm. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives.