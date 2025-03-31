Man dies in early-morning car fire in Hanson

A man died in an early-morning car fire in Hanson, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The Hanson police and fire departments responded to the area of Union Street shortly before 3 a.m. for a report of a car on fire in the road, the state fire marshal's office said. When they got there, they found a 2012 Chevrolet Impala with the engine compartment fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters removed an adult male -- the sole occupant and apparent driver -- from the car and began providing medical assistance. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The chief medical examiner's officer will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of his death.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by Hanson police and fire, state police fire investigators assigned to the fire marshal's office and state police assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.