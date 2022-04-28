Man Dies in Early-Morning Fire in Lowell

A man was killed in an early-morning fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Lowell firefighters responded to 6 Barton Ave. shortly after 3 a.m. to find heavy fire showing from the third floor of the home. They made entry while fighting the blaze and found an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld pending formal identification and family notifications.

Eight other residents of the building have been displaced, the state fire marshal's office said.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.