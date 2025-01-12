Rhode Island

Man dies in fiery wreck in Warwick, RI

Warwick police identified the man who died as 44-year-old Christopher Armstrong

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Warwick Police
WJAR-TV

A 44-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash in Warwick, Rhode Island, overnight.

Warwick police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers responded to Centreville Road around 12:02 a.m. and found a car on fire in the middle of a roundabout.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but fire crews had to forcibly remove the driver from inside the vehicle, WJAR reports. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police have since identified him as Christopher Armstrong.

According to police, Armstrong's car had been traveling down Greenwich Avenue before it crossed through two lanes of traffic and slammed into the wall in the middle of the roundabout.

There was no evidence of braking, WJAR reports, and speed appears to be factor in the crash.

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation is asked to call Warwick police at 401-468-4200 or send an anonymous tip via the WarwickPD app or text WARWICKPD to 847411.

