Man Dies in Fire at Bristol Home, NH Fire Marshal Says

A man died Saturday in a mobile home fire in Bristol, New Hampshire, officials announced.

Around 2:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported that there was a fire in the mobile home located at 25 Nyberg Road, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi and Bristol Fire Chief Benjamin LaRoche said in a statement.

Bristol Fire and police responded to the scene and encountered fire coming out of the front of the residence, according to officials.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but one occupant of the home was unable to escape and was later pronounced dead at the scene, Parisi and LaRoche said.

An autopsy will be conducted Sunday at Concord Hospital. The victim had not been positively identified as of Saturday night.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office, and Bristol Fire Department are investigating the incident.

State Fire Marshal Parisi is reminding everyone to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes, keep exits clear of debris, have your heating systems inspected and maintained on an annual basis and keep at least a three to five foot clearance around any heating appliance from other combustible materials.

Anyone with fire safety questions is encouraged to contact their local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289.